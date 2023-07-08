Video: 2023 WWC: I Don’t Know Where That Came From —Ebi Denies Boycott Threats By Super Falcons Players

Onome Ebi has denied reports making the rounds that the Super Falcons players are planning to boycott this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup over bonus issues.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the Falcons are planning to boycott their opening game at the World Cup, after the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Mohammed Sanusi told them their match bonuses for the competition had been cancelled by the federation.

But Falcons captain Ebi, has debunked the reports stating she is unaware where it came from.

“Honestly I have no idea where it came from we’ve never had such conversation among ourselves so I don’t know where that came from we are only preparing for the World Cup,” she said in a video interview posted on the Twitter handle of the Super Falcons.

On how training has been since the team arrived camp, Ebi described it as as intense.

“Saturday’s morning training was intense, motivating the players are in good shape and in good spirit so we are ready to go. The training can speak for itself because we know this is what we bargained for, very intensive training.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.