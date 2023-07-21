SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: How Super Falcons Rated In Thrilling Draw Against Canada

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 354 1 minute read

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their 0-0 draw against Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday morning…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10
Saved from the spot early in the second half. The captain truly led by example in the thrilling contest.

Msport

MICHELLE ALOZIE 7/10
A lively display from the right-back. She had a goal bound effort blocked in the second half.

OSINACHI OHALE 71/0
The experienced centre-back was handed the responsibility of organising the defense and she did a great job.

TOSIN DEMEHIN 7/10
The young centre-back handled the pressure well in what was the biggest match of her career so far. She definitely has a big ahead career ahead.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 7/10
A matured and smooth display from the former Leicester City defender. She was one of Nigeria’s top performers in the game.

DEBORAH ABIODUN 7/10
A stunning debut from the young defensive midfielder. The late red card was the only blight on her performance.

CHRISTY UCHEIBE 8/10
The Benfica star put up a superb performance in the game. A contender for Woman of the Match alongside Chiamaka Nnadozie.

FRANCISCA ORDEGA 6/10
Not really at her best in the game. She conceded a penalty early in the second half.

TONI PAYNE 7/10
The Sevilla of Spain star adapted well to her new position.

IFEOMA ONUMONU 7/10
A good performance from the Gotham FC forward. Troubled the Canada defence and had a few half chances.

ASISAT OSHOALA 7/10
She was a bit isolated upfront. The Barcelona forward came close to scoring twice in the first half.

SUBSTITUTES

UCHENNA KANU 5/10
Took the place of Francis Ordega on 72 minutes. She didn’t too much to affect the game.

ESTHER OKORONKWO 3/10
She was handed a cameo appearance against the Olympic champions.

JENNIFER ECHEGINI
Noted Rated

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons Star Wins Player Of The Match Award After Her Excellent Performance

13 mins ago

MUN vs ARS: 3-2-4-1 Lineup Ten Hag Could Experiment Against Arsenal In Preseason

25 mins ago

Video: Newly Promoted Burnley Agree Deal For Nigerian Winger

26 mins ago

Video: Xhaka’s Departure Won’t Affect Arsenal -Martinelli

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button