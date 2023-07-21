Video: 2023 WWC: How Super Falcons Rated In Thrilling Draw Against Canada

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their 0-0 draw against Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday morning…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10

Saved from the spot early in the second half. The captain truly led by example in the thrilling contest.

MICHELLE ALOZIE 7/10

A lively display from the right-back. She had a goal bound effort blocked in the second half.

OSINACHI OHALE 71/0

The experienced centre-back was handed the responsibility of organising the defense and she did a great job.

TOSIN DEMEHIN 7/10

The young centre-back handled the pressure well in what was the biggest match of her career so far. She definitely has a big ahead career ahead.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 7/10

A matured and smooth display from the former Leicester City defender. She was one of Nigeria’s top performers in the game.

DEBORAH ABIODUN 7/10

A stunning debut from the young defensive midfielder. The late red card was the only blight on her performance.

CHRISTY UCHEIBE 8/10

The Benfica star put up a superb performance in the game. A contender for Woman of the Match alongside Chiamaka Nnadozie.

FRANCISCA ORDEGA 6/10

Not really at her best in the game. She conceded a penalty early in the second half.

TONI PAYNE 7/10

The Sevilla of Spain star adapted well to her new position.

IFEOMA ONUMONU 7/10

A good performance from the Gotham FC forward. Troubled the Canada defence and had a few half chances.

ASISAT OSHOALA 7/10

She was a bit isolated upfront. The Barcelona forward came close to scoring twice in the first half.

SUBSTITUTES

UCHENNA KANU 5/10

Took the place of Francis Ordega on 72 minutes. She didn’t too much to affect the game.

ESTHER OKORONKWO 3/10

She was handed a cameo appearance against the Olympic champions.

JENNIFER ECHEGINI

Noted Rated

