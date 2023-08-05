Video: 2023 WWC: How Super Falcons Can Beat England – Akide

Former Super Falcons striker, Mercy Akide has said stopping England star Lauren James will be key to the team getting a victory in Monday’s last-16 contest at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

James has been the standout performer for the Three Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand.

The forward bagged a brace and recorded three assists in England’s 6-1 rout of China this week.

The Chelsea star has so far scored three goals and provided three assists in the competition.

Her combination with Lauren Hemp and Rachel Daly upfront, brings a dynamism and fluidity that teams have struggled to handle.

Akide reckoned it is important for the Super Falcons to limit James influence in the game.

“She [James] is very technical in front of goal,” Akide said. “They cannot give her even a small inch, because she can manipulate the ball and she can strike it well too,”Akide told ESPN.

“She plays very gracefully. That is the thing that fascinates me just watching her. She makes football so easy and that is why our players have to mark her really tight.”

England defeated the Super Falcons 3-2 in the only competitive appearance between both teams at the 1995 World Cup.

The West Africans have since gone on to beat them twice in friendly matches in England.

The Super Falcons pipped England 1-0 in a friendly in Norwich (England) on July 23, 2002 and then spanked the Three Lionesses 3-0 in another friendly in Reading (also in England) on April 22, 2004.

By Adeboye Amosu

