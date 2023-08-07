Video: 2023 WWC: How Gallant Super Falcons Rated In Defeat To England

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their last-16 encounter against the Three Lionesses of England at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10

Produced a number of good saves in the thrilling contest. She however couldn’t prevent her side from going out of the competition.

MICHELLE ALOZIE 7/10

The right-back missed from the spot and fluffed a good chance in extra time. Otherwise it was another superb display from the defender.

OSINACHI OHALE 81/0

Solid as ever, the veteran centre-back didn’t put a foot wrong for the entire duration of the game.

TOSIN DEMEHIN 8/10

Demehin recovered from an early mistake to post another superb display for the Super Falcons. She is certainly one for the future.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 8/10

The former Leicester City defender hit the crossbar in the first half. It’s sad we won’t see her ahain in this competition.

HALIMAT AYINDE 7/10

She made it difficult for England to gain a foothold in midfield. Came off for Jennifer Echegini in extra time.

CHRISTY UCHEIBE 7/10

Gave a good account of herself for the entire duration of the game. She took her penalty well but unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

TONI PAYNE 7/10

Not influential as in previous games but still gave her best. She was replaced by Desire Oparanozie late on.

UCHENNA KANU 7/10

She was lively all through. Unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

RASHEEDAT AJIBADE 71/0

Another player who gave her all in the game. Caused England ‘s defence problem for the entire 120 minutes.

IFEOMA ONUMONU 6/10

The forward didn’t do much in the game. She was replaced by Asisat Oshoala early in the game.

SUBSTITUTES

ASISAT OSHOALA 6/10

Came close to winning the game for her side in extra time. Injury has limited her performance in this World Cup.

FRANCISCA ORDEGA 5/10

Came in for Uchenna Kanu and was a bit handful for the opponent.

JENNIFER ECHEGINI 4/10

Took the place of Halimat Ayinde at the beginning of extra time. She did well in the game.

DESIRE OPARANOZIE 2/10

The experienced forward missed Nigeria’s first penalty kick.

