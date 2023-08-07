Video: 2023 WWC: How Gallant Super Falcons Rated In Defeat To England
Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their last-16 encounter against the Three Lionesses of England at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup…
CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10
Produced a number of good saves in the thrilling contest. She however couldn’t prevent her side from going out of the competition.
MICHELLE ALOZIE 7/10
The right-back missed from the spot and fluffed a good chance in extra time. Otherwise it was another superb display from the defender.
OSINACHI OHALE 81/0
Solid as ever, the veteran centre-back didn’t put a foot wrong for the entire duration of the game.
TOSIN DEMEHIN 8/10
Demehin recovered from an early mistake to post another superb display for the Super Falcons. She is certainly one for the future.
ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 8/10
The former Leicester City defender hit the crossbar in the first half. It’s sad we won’t see her ahain in this competition.
HALIMAT AYINDE 7/10
She made it difficult for England to gain a foothold in midfield. Came off for Jennifer Echegini in extra time.
CHRISTY UCHEIBE 7/10
Gave a good account of herself for the entire duration of the game. She took her penalty well but unfortunately ended up on the losing side.
TONI PAYNE 7/10
Not influential as in previous games but still gave her best. She was replaced by Desire Oparanozie late on.
UCHENNA KANU 7/10
She was lively all through. Unlucky not to get on the score sheet.
RASHEEDAT AJIBADE 71/0
Another player who gave her all in the game. Caused England ‘s defence problem for the entire 120 minutes.
IFEOMA ONUMONU 6/10
The forward didn’t do much in the game. She was replaced by Asisat Oshoala early in the game.
SUBSTITUTES
ASISAT OSHOALA 6/10
Came close to winning the game for her side in extra time. Injury has limited her performance in this World Cup.
FRANCISCA ORDEGA 5/10
Came in for Uchenna Kanu and was a bit handful for the opponent.
JENNIFER ECHEGINI 4/10
Took the place of Halimat Ayinde at the beginning of extra time. She did well in the game.
DESIRE OPARANOZIE 2/10
The experienced forward missed Nigeria’s first penalty kick.
Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.