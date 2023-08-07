SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: How Gallant Super Falcons Rated In Defeat To England

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 35 mins ago
0 323 2 minutes read

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their last-16 encounter against the Three Lionesses of England at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10

Produced a number of good saves in the thrilling contest. She however couldn’t prevent her side from going out of the competition.

MICHELLE ALOZIE 7/10

The right-back missed from the spot and fluffed a good chance in extra time. Otherwise it was another superb display from the defender.

OSINACHI OHALE 81/0

Solid as ever, the veteran centre-back didn’t put a foot wrong for the entire duration of the game.

TOSIN DEMEHIN 8/10

Demehin recovered from an early mistake to post another superb display for the Super Falcons. She is certainly one for the future.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 8/10

The former Leicester City defender hit the crossbar in the first half. It’s sad we won’t see her ahain in this competition.

HALIMAT AYINDE 7/10

She made it difficult for England to gain a foothold in midfield. Came off for Jennifer Echegini in extra time.

CHRISTY UCHEIBE 7/10

Gave a good account of herself for the entire duration of the game. She took her penalty well but unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

TONI PAYNE 7/10

Not influential as in previous games but still gave her best. She was replaced by Desire Oparanozie late on.

UCHENNA KANU 7/10

She was lively all through. Unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

RASHEEDAT AJIBADE 71/0

Another player who gave her all in the game. Caused England ‘s defence problem for the entire 120 minutes.

IFEOMA ONUMONU 6/10

The forward didn’t do much in the game. She was replaced by Asisat Oshoala early in the game.

SUBSTITUTES

ASISAT OSHOALA 6/10

Came close to winning the game for her side in extra time. Injury has limited her performance in this World Cup.

FRANCISCA ORDEGA 5/10

Came in for Uchenna Kanu and was a bit handful for the opponent.

JENNIFER ECHEGINI 4/10

Took the place of Halimat Ayinde at the beginning of extra time. She did well in the game.

DESIRE OPARANOZIE 2/10

The experienced forward missed Nigeria’s first penalty kick.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 35 mins ago
0 323 2 minutes read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Moment England’s Kelly chased the camera guy away, while consoling Nnadozie after scoring the winner

10 mins ago

England players went straight over to console Chiamaka Nnadozie after their penalty shootout victory

22 mins ago

Video: Falcons Hailed By Peseiro After Loss To England

25 mins ago

Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum Speaks After Nigeria Was Sent Packing From The World Cup.

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button