Video: 2023 WWC: How Excellent Super Falcons Rated In Win Against Canada

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in the thrilling win at the Lang Park, Brisbane

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10

Brilliant as ever. The goalkeeper kept the Super Falcons in the mix early in the game.

MICHELLE ALOZIE 8/10

A near flawless performance from the right back. Kept things easy throughout the game.

OSINACHI OHALE 9/10

The 31-year-old scored her side’s second goal. A superb showing at the back.

TOSIN DEMEHIN 7/10

The young defender proved a worthy partner for Osinachi Ohale for the second consecutive game.

ASHLEY PLUMPTRE 8/10

Another elegant performance from the versatile defender. She was replaced by Gloria Ogbonna 13 minutes from time.

HALIMAT AYINDE 7/10

Picked up an injury in the second half. A good shift from the defensive midfielder.

CHRISTY UCHEIBE 7/10

The Benfica midfielder put up a solid display in the game.

TONI PAYNE 8/10

Showed her versatility once again. She is no doubt a blessing to the team.

RASHEEDAT AJIBADE 8/10

The winger played a big role in the Super Falcons victory. Provided the assist for the first goal and also had a hand in the second.

UCHENNA KANU 71/0

The forward scored the first goal for the Super Falcons. She was replaced by Asisat Oshoala early in the second half.

IFEOMA ONUMONU 6/10

She was isolated upfront and didn’t affect the game much.

SUBSTITUTES

ESTHER OKORONKWO 5/10

Took the place of Ifeoma Onumonu in the 63rd minute but didn’t do much in the game.

ASISAT OSHOALA 8/10

“Agba Baller” made a tremendous impact coming off the bench. The Barcelona Femeni star scored the decisive third goal.

JENNIFER ECHEGINI 5/10

She replaced the injured Halimat Ayinde and contributed positively to the win.

GLORY OGBONNA 5/10

Helped ward off the threat of the Australians after replacing Ashleigh Plumptre.

ONOME EBI

Not Rated

