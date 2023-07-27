Video: 2023 WWC: How Excellent Super Falcons Rated In Win Against Canada
Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in the thrilling win at the Lang Park, Brisbane
CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10
Brilliant as ever. The goalkeeper kept the Super Falcons in the mix early in the game.
MICHELLE ALOZIE 8/10
A near flawless performance from the right back. Kept things easy throughout the game.
OSINACHI OHALE 9/10
The 31-year-old scored her side’s second goal. A superb showing at the back.
TOSIN DEMEHIN 7/10
The young defender proved a worthy partner for Osinachi Ohale for the second consecutive game.
ASHLEY PLUMPTRE 8/10
Another elegant performance from the versatile defender. She was replaced by Gloria Ogbonna 13 minutes from time.
HALIMAT AYINDE 7/10
Picked up an injury in the second half. A good shift from the defensive midfielder.
CHRISTY UCHEIBE 7/10
The Benfica midfielder put up a solid display in the game.
TONI PAYNE 8/10
Showed her versatility once again. She is no doubt a blessing to the team.
RASHEEDAT AJIBADE 8/10
The winger played a big role in the Super Falcons victory. Provided the assist for the first goal and also had a hand in the second.
UCHENNA KANU 71/0
The forward scored the first goal for the Super Falcons. She was replaced by Asisat Oshoala early in the second half.
IFEOMA ONUMONU 6/10
She was isolated upfront and didn’t affect the game much.
SUBSTITUTES
ESTHER OKORONKWO 5/10
Took the place of Ifeoma Onumonu in the 63rd minute but didn’t do much in the game.
ASISAT OSHOALA 8/10
“Agba Baller” made a tremendous impact coming off the bench. The Barcelona Femeni star scored the decisive third goal.
JENNIFER ECHEGINI 5/10
She replaced the injured Halimat Ayinde and contributed positively to the win.
GLORY OGBONNA 5/10
Helped ward off the threat of the Australians after replacing Ashleigh Plumptre.
ONOME EBI
Not Rated
Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.