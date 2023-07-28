Video: 2023 WWC: Hope Restored After Falcons Victory Over Australia -Peterside

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside has lavished praises on the Super Falcons stunning victory over Australia in the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Australia 3-2 on Thursday, to move top of their group with a final game to play against Republic of Ireland.

Reacting to the performance, Peterside in a chat with Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Friday, said the team has restored hope for Nigerian football.

“We are all excited and the beauty of the victory of yesterday is that it’s been a long time, whether the female team or the male team that Nigerians have been excited like this. We have always been used to this kind of joy and happiness and we have not seen that in a long time, but yesterday was something unbelievable.

“It all reminded us of the 1994 Super Eagles; it reminded us of years back when we used to get so excited about this game.

“And again, kudos to these girls, no one ever believed at the beginning of the game, I was expecting that we will lose 4-0, 3-0, we were just praying that the goals will be very few, but they shocked us, we are so excited that hope has come back to Nigerian football,” Peterside said.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.