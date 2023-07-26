Video: 2023 WWC: Gusau Charges Super Falcons To Beat Australia

Nigeria Football Federation – NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau has charged the Super Falcons of Nigeria to defeat Australia and make Africa proud.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia in their second group B match on Thursday July 27.

Speaking ahead of the crucial clash, NFF helmsman Gusau hailed the teams performance in the 0-0 draw vs Canada which leaves them as the only undefeated African flagbearer at the World Cup, after the other three teams suffered defeats in their respective opening group games.

“As nine-time champions of Africa, and one of only seven countries to have played in every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria is the real giant and hope of the African continent in Australia, ” the Nigeria Football Federation President said.

” While we expect Morocco, Zambia and South Africa to turn things around in their next matches, my message is that the Super Falcons must focus hard on the ball against the Australians in order to keep Africa’s song going.

“We had an impressive game against Canada, but I want the girls to put that feat out of their minds and focus on the three points against Australia. It can be done,” Gusau charged the Randy Waldrum tutored Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons put up a gallant performance to hold Olympic gold medalist Canada to a goalless draw in a opening round of matches which saw the other African representatives suffering defeats.

Zambia suffered a 0-5 to Japan while South Africa were edged 1-2 by Sweden, and Morocco fell 0-6 to Germany in the first round of matches.

To better their performance Vs Canada, Gusau concluded his message with a charge for the team to score goals.

“I am charging the girls to go all out. This is a match in which we need to score goals.” he concluded.

A win vs Australia will boost Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage ahead of their final group game vs debutants Republic of Ireland who will face Canada on matchday two.

