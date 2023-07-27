Video: 2023 WWC: Go For Victory Against Australia, Tinubu Charges Super Falcons

President Bola Ahmed has challenged the Super Falcons to come out with a

win against Australia on Thursday (today).

The former African champions will face the Matildas in their second group game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Brisbane Stadium.

Tinubu in a statement released by Dele Alake, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, urged the players to give their best against the co-hosts.

“I take immense pride in the Super Falcons impressive performance in the opening match against Canada, a formidable opponent and the reigning Olympic Champion.

’I firmly believe that the upcoming match on Thursday will be a thrilling encounter that will culminate in victory for the Nigerian team,’’ he said.

The Super Falcons held Olympic champions Canada to a 0-0 draw in their first game.

The West Africans currently occupy third position in Group B, with one point from one game.

Randy Waldrum’s side must avoid defeat against Matildas to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

