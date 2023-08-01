SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Glad To Make My World Cup Debut -Monday



Super Falcons striker Gift Monday has expressed gladness after making her FIFA Women’s World Cup debut in the 0-0 draw with Ireland on Monday.

Monday was substituted in for star player Asisat Oshoala in the 68th minute at the ongoing World Cup.

She almost made an assist in added time as she took on several Irish players before passing the ball to Rasheedat Ajibade who fired a rather tame effort at Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

However the Group B game finished scoreless after 97 minutes with Nigeria qualifying in second place to the round of 16.

Monday took to her personal Twitter handle to express her delight.

“Such a special feeling finally making my senior @FIFAWWC debut. And I’m more delighted we are in the Round of 16. It means everything it’s what dreams are made of. I’m speechless! If this is just a dream never wake me up. Beautiful,” the Tweet reads

Monday scored three goals and three assists in 19 Primera Division games for Granadilla Tenerife last season.

The Super Falcons will play the first place team in Group D in the round of 16 stage on August 7.

By Toju Sote

