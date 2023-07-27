Video: 2023 WWC: Gallant Super Falcons Shock Hosts Australia

Nigeria’s Super Falcons recorded a shock 3-2 win against co-hosts Australia in their second Group B on Thursday.

The win means the Super Falcons, now on four points, go top of Group.

It is the nine-time African champions’ first win against Australia at the women’s World Cup in their second meeting.

Also, it is Africa’s first win at this year’s tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Goals from Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and substitute Asisat Oshoala secured the hard fought win for the Falcons.

The game saw head coach Randy Waldrum make some changes in his starting 11 with the trio of Kanu, Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimotu Ayinde getting starting berth.

The Falcons wI’ll now take on already eliminated Republic of Ireland on Monday, July 31.

Australia took the lead one minute off added time in the first half through Emily Van Egmond who slotted home a low cross from the left.

Kanu drew the Falcons level five minutes of added time as she hit a left strike beyond the Australian keeper, after Ajibade’s initial shot was blocked.

In the 65th minute the Falcons went 2-1 thanks to Ohale who headed into an empty net after the opposition keeper failed to properly punch away a header across goal.

Oshoala then added the third as she capitalised on a poor header by an Australian defender towards her keeper, as the Barcelona star pounced and slotted home.

There was additional 11 minutes following long halts due to injuries to Ohale and Ayinde.

The hosts took advantage of this and scored in the 10th minute of added time.

