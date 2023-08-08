Video: 2023 WWC: France End Morocco’s Quarter-finals Hopes After 4-0 Win

Morocco’s run at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup has ended after a 4-0 loss to France in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lionesses were the last African team to exit the tournament, after Nigeria and South Africa were eliminated in the round of 16 while Zambia crashed out in the group stage.

But all hopes of continuing their fairy tale run was ended by 2019 World Cup hosts France.

France went into the halftime break 3-0 up thanks to goals from Kadidiatou Diani (15 mins) Kenza Dali (20 mins) and Eugenie Le Sommer (23 mins).

With 20 minutes left Sommer got her second to make it 4-0.

In the first round of 16 game on Tuesday, Colombia edged Jamaica 1-0 to reach the quarter-final for the first time.

