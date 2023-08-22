SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: FIFA Ranks Super Falcons Star Ucheibe 6th Best Tackler

Super Falcons midfielder Christy Ucheibe has been ranked sixth in most tackles made at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The ranking was done by Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on their Twitter handle.

According to the world football governing body, Ucheibe was ranked sixth after making 36 tackles in the four games she played in for the Super Falcons.

At number one is Australia’s Katrina Gorry (59 tackles), Jackie Groenen of Netherlands and Georgia Stanway of England are joint second (44 tackles) and Sweden’s Filipa Angeldahl is third (43 tackles) and at number four is Grace Geroyo of France (40 tackles).

At number five is Lucy Bronze of England (37 tackles), England’s Keira Walsh and Ona Batlle of Spain are joint seventh (35 tackles) and Lorena Bedoya is Colombia is eight (33 tackles).

The Super Falcons made it to the round of 16 at after finishing in a group that had co-hosts Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland.

After a goalless draw in their first game against Canada, the Randy Waldrum-led side shocked Australia 3-2 before playing 0-0 with Ireland.

However, they lost 4-2 on penalty shootout to England who played with 10 players.

The game was decided on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended goalless.

Spain were crowned champions despite making their third appearance at the World Cup after beating England 1-0 in Sunday’s final.

