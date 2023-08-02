SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: England Will Find It Difficult To Beat Super Falcons -James

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

England forward, Lauren James has disclosed that the Lionesses will find it very tough to overcome the Super Falcons in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that both teams will clash on Monday, August 7 in Brisbane.

In a chat with ITV, James said that the Lionesses must expect a very tough game against Nigeria.

“Nigeria is going to be very tough, to be fair every team has been tough, even watching the other games.

“Teams are catching up with each other and I know that will be another very difficult game.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


MSport


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Man City: preview, Lineups, injury news, Head record And More ahead of Community Shield

1 min ago

ACM 0-1 BAR: Ansu Fati’s brilliant display vs AC Milan shows why he needs more playing time at Barca

14 mins ago

ACM 0-1 BAR: Barca’s Stunning Pre-season Stats Explains Why They Would Retain The La liga Title

26 mins ago

The two footballers that have won Player of the Match award twice in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button