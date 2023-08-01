SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: England Thrash China 6-1, Set Up Round Of 16 Clash With Super Falcons

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on European champions Three Lionesses of England in the last 16 of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

The round of 16 pairing was confirmed after England thrashed China 6-1 in their final Group D game on Tuesday.

The win took England to nine points after three games and also top of the group.

Lauren James, younger sister of Chelsea defender Reece James, was the star of the match as she bagged a brace and provided three assists.

The Falcons booked their place in the knockout round after playing 0-0 draw with debutants Republic of Ireland on Monday.

The first time the Falcons played England at the World Cup was in the group stage of the 1995 edition in Sweden.

England triumphed 3-2 and inflicted a second defeat on the Falcons in the group stage of the 1995 World Cup.

Meanwhile, co-hosts Australia who finished ahead of the Falcons in Group B will take on Denmark in the round of 16.

