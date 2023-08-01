Video: 2023 WWC: England Not A Threat To Super Falcons -Dosu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu says he’s confident the Super Falcons can eliminate England in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria finished runners-up in Group B with five points after a goalless draw with Ireland on Monday.

A day after that, the Lionesses trounced China 1-6 to confirm the matchup with Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls.

Reacting to this titanic clash, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist in a chat with Completesports.com said that the Super Falcons will pull one of the greatest upset of the competitions against England.

“This is a mouth-watering clash and a big test for the Super Falcons in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“I know some football pundits will tip England as favourite to overcome Nigeria but this is a type of game that will spur the Super Falcons players up and give them the extra push to defeat England.

