Video: 2023 WWC: England A Huge Challenge, We Will Use Our Strengths To Beat Them

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum is banking on his side’s athleticism to overcome the Three Lionesses of England.

Nigeria and England will clash in a Round of 16 fixture at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday.

England will head into the game as the overwhelming favourites but Waldrum reckoned his team’s speed and power will help them overpower the European champions.

“The one difference between us and China is that they don’t have our speed and our strength,” the American told reporters.

“China were organised, but England were too powerful and played around them.

“We will have to use our strengths to neutralise England.”

The American however admitted though England will be a huge challenge for his team.

“The match against England will be another challenge, but I think the players are up to it,” he assured.

“We’re playing the European champions and they are champions for a reason. They are a good team, we know that and we respect that.

“They are extremely talented, Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly on the flanks, the way Lauren James is playing and creating all sorts of havoc upfront, Ruso is playing, the whole group.

“But the players know that we played the Olympic Gold medalists (Canada) and Australia, two top 10 teams in the world. They won’t be intimidated by the moment.

He added: “They will give you everything they have. They will come out against England.

“We believe we can get a result.

“Now is the time to go and perform.”

