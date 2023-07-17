Video: 2023 WWC: Ebi Relishing Sixth World Cup Appearance

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi is relishing her sixth appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 40 year old veteran is set to play for the Nigerian Women’s team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament will run from July 20 to August 20.

The Super Falcons will take on Canada on Friday, July 21 in their first game at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Ebi rejoiced over the accolade on her official Twitter handle.

“6th coming through in 4 days. Let’s do this together 🇳🇬⚽🤗💪🙏. Don’t fight or question what hard work, dedication, consistency, and grace can make you achieve. Luck or politics, as most people say, can never get you this far in sports. Don’t allow anyone to deceive u😁❤️.”

Ebi has scored three goals in 107 games for the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

She is first African footballer to play in five FIFA World Cups and she is about to appear in a record extending sixth showpiece.

The Super Falcons are in Group B alongside hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

The Super Falcons have participated in all FIFA Women’s World Cups since it’s inception in China 1991.

