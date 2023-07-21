Video: 2023 WWC: Canada Coach Priestman Okays Draw With Super Falcons

Canada head coach, Brev Priestman says his players can be proud of their performance following Friday’s 0-0 draw against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Olympic champions were the overwhelming favourites going to the game but met their match in Randy Waldrum’s side who put up a spirited display.

Both teams created enough chances to win the game with Chiamaka Nnadozie denying Christine Sinclair from the spot five minutes after the break.

Priestman said there was no big deal in their failure to beat the West Africans.

[It’s] tournament football, we opened the Olympic Games with a draw, we’re not getting too hung up on that [match and we] very quickly move on to game two,” the English woman said in her post match press conference.

Canada will take on debutants Republic of Ireland in their next game on Thursday, July 31.



By Adeboye Amosu

