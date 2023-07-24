Video: 2023 WWC: Australia Defender Grant Expects An ‘Open Game’ Against Super Falcons

Australia defender Charli Grant says they expect the Super Falcons to play an attacking game in their next Group B game.

The Matildas were made to work hard for their 1-0 victory against debutants Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

The Irish defended deep in the encounter making things difficult for the co-hosts.

Grant is however expecting a different approach fron the Super Falcons.

“It will probably be a bit more of an open game on Thursday because Ireland do sit in a block and Nigeria do like to press high,” Grant said.

“So the game against Nigeria might even give Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord more of an opportunity to shine even more.

“The message is we’ve just got to adapt and Cait and Mary played a really important role against Ireland,”

“Of course we want Sam out there but she’s just gonna give lots of energy to those girls that are playing her role.”

