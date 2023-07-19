SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Ajibade, Ayinde Suspended For Super Falcons’ Opener Against Canada

Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde will miss Super Falcons’ 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B clash against Olympic champions Canada on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The duo are suspended for the encounter slated for the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Ajibade and Ayinde were sent off in Super Falcons’ semi -final defeat against hosts Morocco at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Midfielder Ayinde was sent off three minutes after the break, while Atletico Madrid star Ajibade was expelled 20 minutes from time following a VAR review.

FIFA declared in a disciplinary review that the two players are not eligible to feature against the Canadians.

The Super Falcons will take on Canada in the early hours of Friday morning.

The three-time African champions will also face co-hosts Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland in Group B.

By Adeboye Amosu

