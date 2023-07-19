SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Abiodun Thrilled To Be Part Of Super Falcons' Squad

Deborah Abiodun is excited to be part of Super Falcons’ squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take centre stage between July 20 and August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons are in Group B along with co-hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

Abiodun, who is in Nigeria’s squad for the tournament, took to Twitter to express her happiness ahead of the competition.

“Never stop chasing your dreams till it becomes a reality. I’m grateful to God and to every single Person out there that supported me in one way or the other, This is for all of you 💯🇳🇬 Privileged for this Golden one,” the tweet reads.

The defender was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Abiodun made three appearances for the Falconets at the competition.

The Super Falcons will face Canada in their first match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday.

By Toju Sote

