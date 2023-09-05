Video: 2023 US Open: Djokovic Cruises Into Semi-finals After Comfortable Win Vs Fritz

SPORT

2023 US Open: Djokovic Cruises Into Semi-finals After Comfortable Win Vs Fritz

Serbia tennis star Novak Djokovic made light work of Taylor Fritz of the US to reach the men’s semi-finals of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

Djokovic outclassed his opponent in three straight sets of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to book his place into the last four.

The last time Djokovic lost to an American was in 2016 when Sam Querrey earned a four-set victory at Wimbledon.

The 23-time major champion will meet another American, Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton, in the semi-finals.

Djokovic is chasing his fourth title at the US Open having triumphed in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

American duo Tiafoe and Shelton will battle each other in Wednesday’s quarter-finals and also Daniil Medvedev will face Andrey Rublev.

Also in another quarter-finals Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will battle on Thursday.

