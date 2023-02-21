SPORT

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: We're Ready For Flying Eagles Test – Egypt Coach Gaber

Egypt head coach, Mahmoud Gaber says the team is battle ready for their Group A clash against Nigeria at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Young Pharaohs were held to a 0-0 draw by Mozambique in the opening match on Sunday.

The hosts dominated the game but were frustrated by the resolute Mozambicans.

“We started working right after the Mozambique game,” Gaber confirmed.
“Everyone is ready and we’re very motivated to win, “Gaber was quoted by CAFonline.

The Pharaohs were a delight to watch with their neat interchange of passes and marauding fullbacks joining in the attack against Mozambique but Gaber hints at some possible changes.

“It is possible that we will change the way we play against Nigeria. We watched the Nigeria-Senegal match and we prepared well for the match,” added Gaber.

“We suffered from a low defensive block against Mozambique, and we will not suffer from this against Nigeria due to the different way of playing.”

By Adeboye Amosu

