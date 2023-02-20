SPORT

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Victory Against Flying Eagles A Morale Booster

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cubs of Senegal head coach, Malick Daf says beating Nigeria is a morale boosting achievement for his team.

The three-time finalists won the tie 1-0 with Soulemane Faye scoring the decisive goal in the first half.

Mega Millions Naija

“The result will greatly raise our morale and increase our desire to continue achieving more,” Daf told reporters.

Read Also:2023 U-20 AFCON: Egypt Star, Ahmed Shifts Attention To Flying Eagles Clash After Draw vs Mozambique

“There was a strong desire from both teams to win today. We worked hard and put together the right plan to face Nigeria and win.”

“We thank God for achieving this important victory. We faced the former African champions, who are a strong team, and they play very good football.”

Senegal will next battle the spirited Young Os Mambas who held hosts Egypt to a barren draw in Cairo and are keen on the result to help them to advance to the knock-out phase of the competition.

“We have an important match ahead of Mozambique, and then we will face Egypt. The task is not easy, but we will continue to fight for victory,” Daf added.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

EPL: 3 Managers Chelsea Could Appoint If Graham Potter Is Sacked

4 mins ago

Chelsea Make Final Graham Potter Decision as Blues’ Boss Position vs Spurs Confirmed

20 mins ago

Video: Messi Nominated For Laureus Sportsman Of The Year Award

30 mins ago

‘I just want to say thank you for bringing back the discipline and structure’ – Evra tells Ten Hag

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button