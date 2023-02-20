Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Victory Against Flying Eagles A Morale Booster

Cubs of Senegal head coach, Malick Daf says beating Nigeria is a morale boosting achievement for his team.

The three-time finalists won the tie 1-0 with Soulemane Faye scoring the decisive goal in the first half.

“The result will greatly raise our morale and increase our desire to continue achieving more,” Daf told reporters.

“There was a strong desire from both teams to win today. We worked hard and put together the right plan to face Nigeria and win.”

“We thank God for achieving this important victory. We faced the former African champions, who are a strong team, and they play very good football.”

Senegal will next battle the spirited Young Os Mambas who held hosts Egypt to a barren draw in Cairo and are keen on the result to help them to advance to the knock-out phase of the competition.

“We have an important match ahead of Mozambique, and then we will face Egypt. The task is not easy, but we will continue to fight for victory,” Daf added.

