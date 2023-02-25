SPORT

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Mozambique Coach Wants Players To Change Mindset Against Flying Eagles

Mozambique head coach Dario Monteiro
says his side must believe they can beat Nigeria in their final group game at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Mozambique are bottom of Group B after picking just one point from two games.

The Young O Mambas will take on the Flying Eagles on Saturday (today) at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismaila.

Monteiro’s side will need to beat the Flying Eagles to have any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

“We need a win and we will try our best to get it,” Monteiro told journalists.

“We know that it’s a complicated match and it’s not easy to play against Nigeria they’re strong but we will try our best. We had two strong matches and two strong teams.

“We know that this group will not be easy but I believe my boys will get better game by game. The previous two matches gave them experience and playing time so if we recover well they can compete with Nigeria tomorrow.”

By Adeboye Amosu

