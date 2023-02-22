Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Win Vs Egypt

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players in their 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Group A fixture against the Young Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night…

CHIJOKE ANIGBOSO 8/10

The goalkeeper produced two brilliant saves in the second half to deny the hosts. A confident display from the towering goalie.

AUGUSTINE NJOKU 7/10

An improved performance from the right-back. Did well to help ward off the threat of the Egyptians.

DANIEL BAMAIYI 7/10

The skipper led by example. An exemplary performance from the centre-back.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10

Played a key role in the team’s victory. He made a number vital blocks in the game.

SOLOMON AGBALAKA 8/10

Agbalaka scored the decisive goal from a towering header in the second half. A man of the match display from the left-back.

ONUCHE OGBELU 6/10

Gave his best but not really a dominant display from the midfielder.

MUHAMMADU AMINU 7/10

Improved like some of his teammates after the break. Delivered the inch perfect cross from a corner-kick that led to the goal.

SAMSON LAWAL 5/10

Didn’t really do much in the game. He was replaced by Adams Olamilekan in the second half.

FRANCIS AYUBA 6/10

Battled hard to impress after a slow start. Put up a better performance after the break.

HALIRU SARKI 5/10

The winger was largely ineffective in the game. He was substituted early in the second half.

IBRAHIM MOHAMMED 6/10

Struggled to get going early in the game. Came close to scoring in the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

ADAMS OLAMILEKAN 5/10

Did well following his introduction early in the second half. The Remo Stars player picked up a yellow card late in the game.

JUDE SUNDAY 7/10

Took the place of the ineffective Haliru Sarki. He put a lively display and troubled the Egyptian defence with his trickery and pace.

ABEL OGWUCHE

He replaced Ayuba Francis late on.

NICHOLAS JONATHAN

A late replacement for Mohammed Aminu.

