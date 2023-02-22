Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Win Vs Egypt
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players in their 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Group A fixture against the Young Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night…
CHIJOKE ANIGBOSO 8/10
The goalkeeper produced two brilliant saves in the second half to deny the hosts. A confident display from the towering goalie.
AUGUSTINE NJOKU 7/10
An improved performance from the right-back. Did well to help ward off the threat of the Egyptians.
DANIEL BAMAIYI 7/10
The skipper led by example. An exemplary performance from the centre-back.
BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10
Played a key role in the team’s victory. He made a number vital blocks in the game.
SOLOMON AGBALAKA 8/10
Agbalaka scored the decisive goal from a towering header in the second half. A man of the match display from the left-back.
ONUCHE OGBELU 6/10
Gave his best but not really a dominant display from the midfielder.
MUHAMMADU AMINU 7/10
Improved like some of his teammates after the break. Delivered the inch perfect cross from a corner-kick that led to the goal.
SAMSON LAWAL 5/10
Didn’t really do much in the game. He was replaced by Adams Olamilekan in the second half.
FRANCIS AYUBA 6/10
Battled hard to impress after a slow start. Put up a better performance after the break.
HALIRU SARKI 5/10
The winger was largely ineffective in the game. He was substituted early in the second half.
IBRAHIM MOHAMMED 6/10
Struggled to get going early in the game. Came close to scoring in the second half.
SUBSTITUTES
ADAMS OLAMILEKAN 5/10
Did well following his introduction early in the second half. The Remo Stars player picked up a yellow card late in the game.
JUDE SUNDAY 7/10
Took the place of the ineffective Haliru Sarki. He put a lively display and troubled the Egyptian defence with his trickery and pace.
ABEL OGWUCHE
He replaced Ayuba Francis late on.
NICHOLAS JONATHAN
A late replacement for Mohammed Aminu.
Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.