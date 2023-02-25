Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Impressive Win Against Mozambique
Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players following their 2-0 win against Mozambique on Saturday….
CHIJIOKE ANIGBOSO 6/10
The goalkeeper was barely tested in the game. He commanded his area well and distributed the ball perfectly.
SOLOMON AGBALAKA 7/10
Defended well and supported the attack. The left-back provided the assist for the Flying Eagles second goal.
AUGUSTINE NJOKU 7/10
The right-back put up a solid display in the game.
DANIEL BAMAIYI 7/10
The captain was booked in the 85th minute. He demonstrated his leadership qualities once again with another superb display.
BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10
The centre-back proved his class once again. He is definitely one for the future.
ONUCHE OGBELU 7/10
An improved performance from the midfielder. His best performance of the competition so far.
MOHAMMED AMINU 7/10
Put up a good performance in the first half. He was replaced early in the second half by Adams Olamilekan.
SAMSON LAWAL 8/10
He scored a fantastic goal and put up a fantastic performance.
IBRAHIM MUHHAMADU 8/10
The forward was a threat to the Mozambican defence for the better part of the game. He scored a goal of the tournament contender.
HALIRU SARKI 6/10
A slight improvement in his performance from previous games.
FRANCIS AYUBA 7/10
Gave a good account of himself and is certain to keep his place in the quarter-finals.
SUBSTITUTES
ADAMS OLAMILEKAN 5/10
Didn’t affect the game much following his introduction early in the second half.
JUDE SUNDAY 5/10
Came in for Haliru Sarki in the 51st minute. Toiled hard to make an impression in the game.
AMINU ABDULLAHI 4/10
Another substitute, who didn’t make much impact following his introduction.
EMMANUEL UCHEGBU 5/10
Impressed as a substitute once again.
