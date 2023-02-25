SPORT

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Impressive Win Against Mozambique

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 305 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players following their 2-0 win against Mozambique on Saturday….

CHIJIOKE ANIGBOSO 6/10
The goalkeeper was barely tested in the game. He commanded his area well and distributed the ball perfectly.

Mega Millions Naija

SOLOMON AGBALAKA 7/10
Defended well and supported the attack. The left-back provided the assist for the Flying Eagles second goal.

AUGUSTINE NJOKU 7/10
The right-back put up a solid display in the game.

DANIEL BAMAIYI 7/10
The captain was booked in the 85th minute. He demonstrated his leadership qualities once again with another superb display.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10
The centre-back proved his class once again. He is definitely one for the future.

ONUCHE OGBELU 7/10
An improved performance from the midfielder. His best performance of the competition so far.

MOHAMMED AMINU 7/10
Put up a good performance in the first half. He was replaced early in the second half by Adams Olamilekan.

SAMSON LAWAL 8/10
He scored a fantastic goal and put up a fantastic performance.

IBRAHIM MUHHAMADU 8/10
The forward was a threat to the Mozambican defence for the better part of the game. He scored a goal of the tournament contender.

HALIRU SARKI 6/10
A slight improvement in his performance from previous games.

FRANCIS AYUBA 7/10
Gave a good account of himself and is certain to keep his place in the quarter-finals.

SUBSTITUTES

ADAMS OLAMILEKAN 5/10
Didn’t affect the game much following his introduction early in the second half.

JUDE SUNDAY 5/10
Came in for Haliru Sarki in the 51st minute. Toiled hard to make an impression in the game.

AMINU ABDULLAHI 4/10
Another substitute, who didn’t make much impact following his introduction.

EMMANUEL UCHEGBU 5/10
Impressed as a substitute once again.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 305 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

EPL: Why Manchester United May Not Get A Chance To Win The English Premier League Competition

3 mins ago

The Three Major Strength Of Victor Osimhen As A Striker.

12 mins ago

Erik Ten Hag Reacts As United Fans asked If Mbappe Will Join The Red Devils This Summer

1 hour ago

The Last EPL Club To Win The Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup And FIFA Club World Cup

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button