Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Impressive Win Against Mozambique

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players following their 2-0 win against Mozambique on Saturday….

CHIJIOKE ANIGBOSO 6/10

The goalkeeper was barely tested in the game. He commanded his area well and distributed the ball perfectly.

SOLOMON AGBALAKA 7/10

Defended well and supported the attack. The left-back provided the assist for the Flying Eagles second goal.

AUGUSTINE NJOKU 7/10

The right-back put up a solid display in the game.

DANIEL BAMAIYI 7/10

The captain was booked in the 85th minute. He demonstrated his leadership qualities once again with another superb display.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10

The centre-back proved his class once again. He is definitely one for the future.

ONUCHE OGBELU 7/10

An improved performance from the midfielder. His best performance of the competition so far.

MOHAMMED AMINU 7/10

Put up a good performance in the first half. He was replaced early in the second half by Adams Olamilekan.

SAMSON LAWAL 8/10

He scored a fantastic goal and put up a fantastic performance.

IBRAHIM MUHHAMADU 8/10

The forward was a threat to the Mozambican defence for the better part of the game. He scored a goal of the tournament contender.

HALIRU SARKI 6/10

A slight improvement in his performance from previous games.

FRANCIS AYUBA 7/10

Gave a good account of himself and is certain to keep his place in the quarter-finals.

SUBSTITUTES

ADAMS OLAMILEKAN 5/10

Didn’t affect the game much following his introduction early in the second half.

JUDE SUNDAY 5/10

Came in for Haliru Sarki in the 51st minute. Toiled hard to make an impression in the game.

AMINU ABDULLAHI 4/10

Another substitute, who didn’t make much impact following his introduction.

EMMANUEL UCHEGBU 5/10

Impressed as a substitute once again.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.