Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Goal Hero Agbalaka Wins MOTM In Flying Eagles’ Win Vs Egypt

2023 U-20 AFCON: Goal Hero Agbalaka Wins MOTM In Flying Eagles’ Win Vs Egypt
Solomon Agbalaka was named Man of the Match following Nigeria’s 1-0 win against hosts Egypt at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.
Agbalaka scored the winning goal with a towering header in the 71st minute.
The left-back produced a brilliant performance in the encounter played at the Cairo International Stadium.
Agbalaka beat goalkeeper Chijoke Anigboso to the individual award.
Anigboso was also excellent in the game making a number of key saves..
The win moved the Flying Eagles to second position in the group with a win and draw from their opening two games.
Ladan Bosso’s side will take on Mozambique in their final group game on Saturday.
