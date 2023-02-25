Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Not Under Pressure, Will Beat Mozambique – Agbalaka

Flying Eagles defender, Solomon Agbalaka says the team is not under pressure ahead of their final group game against Mozambique at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Agbalaka and his teammates will be up against Mozambique at the Suez Canal Stadium Ismailia on Saturday (today).

The left-back scored the decisive goal in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Egypt on Wednesday.

Read Also:2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Don’t Scare Us — Mozambique Star, Zavala

The Flying Eagles must avoid defeat against Dario Monteiro’s men to be sure of a place in the quarter-finals.

Agbalaka hinted that they know what is at stake and are ready for the task ahead

“We are prepared for every match, and we have no pressure, we just go and give our best,” the defender said at the press conference.

“I think the last game of the group stage we’re coming for a win tomorrow. It is very important to have goals from all departments of the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.