SPORT

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Not Under Pressure, Will Beat Mozambique – Agbalaka

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 14 mins ago
0 306 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Flying Eagles defender, Solomon Agbalaka says the team is not under pressure ahead of their final group game against Mozambique at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Agbalaka and his teammates will be up against Mozambique at the Suez Canal Stadium Ismailia on Saturday (today).

Mega Millions Naija

The left-back scored the decisive goal in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Egypt on Wednesday.

Read Also:2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Don’t Scare Us — Mozambique Star, Zavala

The Flying Eagles must avoid defeat against Dario Monteiro’s men to be sure of a place in the quarter-finals.

Agbalaka hinted that they know what is at stake and are ready for the task ahead

“We are prepared for every match, and we have no pressure, we just go and give our best,” the defender said at the press conference.

“I think the last game of the group stage we’re coming for a win tomorrow. It is very important to have goals from all departments of the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 14 mins ago
0 306 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Chelsea Fans React As Todd Boehly Was Seen Smiling With Graham Potter At Cobham

27 mins ago

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Key Battles of Wills & Skills of the London Derby

38 mins ago

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Wants To Buy A Ligue 1 Club.

49 mins ago

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Won’t Underrate Mozambique

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button