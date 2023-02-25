Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Won’t Underrate Mozambique

SPORT

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso says Mozambique will be no pushovers when they play in the Group A of the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Saturday (today).

The Flying Eagles recovered from their shock defeat to Senegal to beat host nation Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Young Mambas on the other hand have just one point from two games.

Despite that, Bosso said the seven-time champions are not taking Dario Monteiro’s Os Mambas lightly.

“Mozambique is not a pushover team because I saw their match against Egypt. They played well and they’re determined so we don’t want to take chances. We have to go all out to get the maximum points,” Bosso said.

“The first match against Senegal we had an edge to win that match but Senegal took the lead and the second Match against the hosts Egypt was a very technical team.”

