Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Will Fight Hard To Beat Egypt

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso says his team is well prepared for Wednesday’s clash against Egypt.

The seven-time champions started their campaign at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on a disappointing note going down to a 1-0 defeat against the Cubs of Senegal.

Bosso’s side will be seeking to secure their first points of the competition when they take on the hosts at the Cairo International Stadium.

“We prepared very well to face the Egyptian national team,” Bosso said at his pre-match press conference.

“As coaches, we know how to deal with the loss and overcome it, and we are ready for the Egypt match.”

“The fans are important, but the fans do not win the matches. We saw during the World Cup Qatar were playing at home, but they were unable to advance to the next round,” Bosso emphasized.

Bosso said despite losing to Senegal his team were the better side.

“We lost to Senegal, although we were the best. But they were able to take advantage of the opportunities and succeeded in resolving the match in their favour,” he added.



By Adeboye Amosu

