Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Group Opponent Egypt Lose Midfield Star To Injury

Hosts of the 2023 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt, has suffered a blow as midfield star Salah Basha is out of the tournament due to hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Italy, disclosed this in a post on social media.

“Unfortunately, I’m not going to make it to the African Cup due to a hamstring injury but I will be there to support my country.

“I will be back stronger.”

Born to an Egyptian father and Italian mother, Basha started his career with Italian giants A.C. Milan and Juventus.

On 27 January 2023, Basha signed with Giugliano in Serie C.

Egypt are in Group A with the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, Mozambique and Senegal.

They will open their campaign against Mozambique on February 19, which is the opening day of the tournament.

On February 22, they will entertain the Flying Eagles in their second group game.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.