Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Deserve To Beat Egypt

Flying Eagles defender, Solomon Agbalaka says the Flying Eagles deserved their hard fought 1-0 victory over hosts Egypt at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Agbalaka netted the winning goal from a powerful header in the 71st minute.

Egypt dominated play at the Cairo International Stadium but were wasteful in front of goal.

The left-back insisted that the Flying Eagles deserved their victory despite Egypt’s dominance in the game.

Read Also:2023 U-20 AFCON: Goal Hero Agbalaka Wins MOTM In Flying Eagles’ Win Vs Egypt

“We deserved to win,” Solomon told journalists after he was awarded the Man of the Match.

“We worked very hard, so I would like to thank my coach and all my colleagues for their efforts.

“I’m very happy with the result of the match. The match was not easy as we were facing the hosts.”

The Flying Eagles will take on Mozambique in their final group game on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

