Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Defeat Mozambique To Book Quarter-final Spot

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Mozambique 2-0 in their last Group A game on Saturday.

First half wonder goals from Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad secured the Flying Eagles passage into the last eight.

It is the Flying Eagles’ second win in the group after edging Egypt 1-0 in their second game in the group.

Lawal broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute as he received the ball close to Mozambique box and volleyed into the bottom corner.

And in the 41st minute Muhammad doubled the lead after hitting a rocket of a shot from outside the box into the top corner.

Meanwhile the other game in Group A also played on Saturday saw Senegal thrash Egypt 4-0 to finish top.

The Flying Eagles will face the third-placed team from Group B in the quarter-finals billed for Friday, 3rd March.

The 2023 U-20 AFCON also doubles as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Indonesia. The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup.

