Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Egypt, Mozambique End In Stalemate

Host, Egypt played out a goalless draw against Mozambique in the opening match of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The host began the game like a house on fire as they piled pressure on Mozambique but was unable to break their defence.

Egypt first real chance came in the 24th minute as Abdelhamid’s header failed to find the back of the net.

Egypt striker, Hassan also had a golden opportunity to put the host ahead but failed to place the ball to the back of the net.

Having spent most of the time soakingo the pressure, Mozambique’s opportunity came in the 67th minute only for Zavala’s shot to hit the edge of the post.

Egypt next face Senegal while Mozambique tackle Nigeria.

