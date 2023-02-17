Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Eguavoen Sends Good Luck Message To Flying Eagles

Former Super Eagles coach and Technical Director of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen has sent good luck message to the Flying Eagles on following their arrival in Egypt for the U-20 African Cup of Nations.

The aforementioned tournament will take place in Egypt from February 19 to March 11.

Drawn alongside the Flying Eagles in Group A are hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal.

The Flying Eagles landed in Egypt on Friday and Eguavoen took to Twitter to send his best wishes to the players.

“All the best to Flying Eagles as they head out for the U-20 AFCON in Egypt,” the Tweet reads

The Flying Eagles first game will be against the Young Lions of Teranga on February 19 at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Flying Eagles have won the U-20 AFCON a record seven times.

