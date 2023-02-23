SPORT

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: CAF Congratulates Flying Eagles MOTM Winner Agbalaka

Confederation of African Football (CAF) have congratulated Flying Eagles forward Solomon Agbalaka, following his Man Of The Match Award in the victory over the Young Pharaohs of Egypt at the 2023 U-20 AFCON.

The Flying Eagles defeated host Nation Egypt 1-0 at the Cairo international Stadium on Wednesday February 22

Agbalaka’s header in the 71st minute gave Nigeria the win over the Young Pharaohs.

CAF took to Twitter to congratulate the youngster.

“Congratulations Solomon Agbalaka, our #NGAEGY Total Energies Man of the Match!,” the Tweet reads

This is the Flying Eagles first win of the competition after losing 1-0 to Senegal on Sunday February 19.

The Flying Eagles are second in Group A with three points from two games while Senegal are in first place with six points.

Mozambique are in last place with just a point and a goal difference of -3 after two matches. Egypt also have a point but possess a goal difference of minus one.

Up next for the Flying Eagles is a game against Mozambique on Saturday February 25.

