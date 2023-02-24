Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Bosso Reveals Expectations Ahead Flying Eagles, Mozambique Clash

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has said that the squad’s confidence and go-go spirit is back with the defeat of host nation Egypt on Wednesday.

The seven-time champions will take on Mozambique in their final group game on Saturday.

Bosso stated that he expects a strong performance against the Southern Africans whom they will confront at the 22,000 -capacity Suez Canal Stadium.

*The win over Egypt has kept the nerves down and the boys can now focus on playing their game; the way we know they can play,”Bosso told thenff.com.

“We must stamp our authority on the game from the beginning as we have no idea what will happen in the match between Egypt and Senegal. Our fate is in our hands”

The game will kick-off at the 6pm Nigerian time.

