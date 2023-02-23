Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Bosso Hails Egypt, Targets World Cup Berth

Nigeria coach Ladan Bosso has heaped plaudits on Egypt despite his team’s 1-0 victory against the Young Pharaohs on Wednesday night.

It was the Flying Eagles first win in the competition following the 1-0 defeat to the Cubs of Senegal in their first game.

Solomon Agbalaka scored the decisive goal for Bosso’s side 29 minutes from time.

“The match was full of tactics, more than the Senegal match,” Bosso was quoted by CAFonline.

“The Egyptian national team is very good and they had many opportunities today, but they did not take advantage of them.

“But in the end, football is changing and most of the time you cannot predict the result,” the Nigerian coach added.

“The result is very important and I don’t think I can say more than that. We focused a lot on winning and we achieved what we wanted.”

Nigeria’s victory sends them to second place behind Senegal who have already qualified following their 3-0 win over Mozambique.

The seven-time champions will be seeking another opportunity to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“Any player who strives deserves to join the first team. Our main goal is to reach the World Cup, and we strive hard to achieve this goal,” Bosso said.

“I would like to thank the organisers of the tournament and everyone who belongs to this organisation.

“They helped us a lot and I am very grateful to them.

