Video: 2023 Revelations Cup: ‘Super Falcons Must Redeem Their Image Against Costa Rica,’ Eucharia Uche

Former Nigeria international, Eucharia Uche, has urged the Super Falcons to redeem their image, when they face Costa Rica in their final game of the 2023 Revelations Cup in Mexico on Tuesday.

The Falcons go into the game against Costa Rica on the back of seven consecutive defeats.

Their latest setback was a 1-0 loss to Colombia in their second game at the Mexico four-nation tournament.

And the last time the Falcons last won a game was at the 2022 Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco when they beat Cameroon 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

And ahead of the Falcons game with Costa Rica, Uche tasked the players to do everything possible to end their campaign in Mexico with a win.

“It won’t be nice to go to a tournament play three matches and lose all,” Uche, a former Falcons head coach said on Brila FM.

“At least it’s a consolation game they should go all out for it at least for prestige sake, to redeem their image for our name sake. They should go all out and have a win, it won’t be a bad one.”

