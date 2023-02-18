Video: 2023 Revelations Cup: Colombia Inflict 7th Straight Defeat On Super Falcons After Sealing 1-0 Win

The Super Falcons lost their second game at the 2023 Revelations Cup in Mexico after losing 1-0 to Colombia on Saturday.

Recall the Falcons lost by the same margin to hosts Mexico in their first game of the four-national tournament.

Following the defeat to Colombia, the Falcons have now lost their last seven games.

Linda Caicedo got the only goal of the game for Colombia in the eight minute.

Caicedo featured for Colombia at the 2022 FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in India where they finished second.

The 17-year-old robbed Halimatu Ayinde of the ball on the edge of the box before volleying in a left foot strike into the bottom corner.

The Falcons will round off the tournament against Costa Rica with the tie fixed for Tuesday, 21st February.

Later on Saturday, Mexico will take on Costa Rica as both teams feature in their second fixtures.

