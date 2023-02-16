SPORT

Video: 2023 Revelation Cup: Waldrum Reflects On Super Falcons' Defeat To Mexico

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has reflected on the side’s defeat to Mexico in their opening game at the Revelation Cup.

Waldrum’s charges fell to a 1-0 defeat against the hosts on Thursday morning to extend their winless streak to six games.

Kiana Palacios scored the winning goal for the hosts five minutes from time.

“It’s learning process for us. It was an opportunity to try new things. New ideas and new tactics,” Waldrum said after the game.

“We started the game strongly though they dominated the last 20 minutes of the first half.

“It’s always disappointing when you concede late in any game. We will learn from this defeat and prepare for our next game.

The Super Falcons will take on Colombia in their next game in the competition on Saturday.”

