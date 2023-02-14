SPORT

Video: 2023 FIFA WWC: Super Falcons To Participate In Turkey Invitational Tourney

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 7 hours ago
0 308 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nine- time African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria are among the team’s that will take part in an invitational tournament in Turkey in April.

The tournament is expected to put the team in proper shape ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Mega Millions Naija

The Women’s World Cup will be staged in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The Super Falcons are currently in Mexico where they will take part in the four-nation invitational tournament tagged Revelation Cup.

The Revelation Cup will run from February 15-21.

Aside hosts Mexico and Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia are the other countries that will take part in the competition.

Randy Waldrum’s side will take on Mexico in their first game on Wednesday.

The West Africans will face Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland in Group B at the World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 7 hours ago
0 308 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Top players to watch in the round of 16 Champions League matches

6 mins ago

Dimitar Berbatov sends message to Harry Kane over a possible move to Manchester United

24 mins ago

Video: ‘Osimhen Is A Unique Striker’ —France World Cup Winner

28 mins ago

Chelsea Predicted Line Up That Could End Borussia Dortmund Unbeaten Run In All Competitions.

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button