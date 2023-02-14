Video: 2023 FIFA WWC: Super Falcons To Participate In Turkey Invitational Tourney

Nine- time African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria are among the team’s that will take part in an invitational tournament in Turkey in April.

The tournament is expected to put the team in proper shape ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup will be staged in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The Super Falcons are currently in Mexico where they will take part in the four-nation invitational tournament tagged Revelation Cup.

The Revelation Cup will run from February 15-21.

Aside hosts Mexico and Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia are the other countries that will take part in the competition.

Randy Waldrum’s side will take on Mexico in their first game on Wednesday.

The West Africans will face Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland in Group B at the World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.