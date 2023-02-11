Video: 2023 FIBA WCQ: NBBF Invites 21 Players To Camp

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has called up 21 players to D’Tigers’ camp ahead of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers billed for Luanda, Angola.

The NBBF unveiled the names of the invited players on their Twitter handle.

Nineteen home-based players and two foreign-based pros make up the list of invitees for the qualifiers.

They are expected to be in Abuja for the World Cup qualifiers, which holds from February 24 to 26, 2023.

And the camp will run from February 12 to 21 at the indoor sports hall of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

D’Tigers will take on Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea and Angola in the qualifiers.

Five spots are up for grabs from the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

