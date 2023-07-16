Video: 2023 COSAFA Cup: South Africa Beat Malawi On Penalties To Secure Third Place

Hosts Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Sunday defeated Malawi on penalty shootout to finish third at this year’s COSAFA Cup.

The South Africans had to rely on the lottery of penalties after regulation time ended 0-0.

The last time Bafana Bafana finished third at the COSAFA Cup was in 2013.

In the semi-final Zambia came from a goal down to defeat Bafana Bafana 2-1 to reach the final.

Meanwhile, this year’s COSAFA Cup final will see Zambia take on Lesotho today (Sunday, July 16).

Both South Africa and Lesotho are drawn in Group C with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.