Video: 2023 Australian Open: Sabalenka Defeats Linette To Reach First-Ever Grand Slam Final

Aryna Sabalenka reached her first-ever Grand Slam final appearance after beating Magda Linette 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 in the Australian Open semi-final on Thursday.

Sabalenka, 24, defeated her Polish counterpart in a game that lasted just over one hour and 30 minutes.

Mega Millions Naija

The world number five showed her relentless power throughout the game after an enthralling first set which went to a tie break – before the Belarusian eased to victory 7-1.

She then dominated the second set, winning 6-2, to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

Sabalenka will now face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in this year’s Australian Open final.

To get to the final Rybakina defeated Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 earlier on Thursday.

Commenting after reaching her first-ever Grand Slam final, Sabalenka said:“I’m super happy that I was able to get this win, she’s (Linette) an unbelievable player, she played really great tennis.

“I didn’t start really well and then in the tie-break I found my rhythm, started trusting myself, starting going for the shots. It was great tennis from me on the tie-break.

“I actually felt like I hit really slow balls today but I’ve got good genetics I guess.”

And when questioned on facing Rybakina in the final: “She’s (Rybakina) an amazing player, she’s playing great tennis, super aggressive, and she’s already got one Grand Slam so she has the experience of playing in a final.

“It’s going to be a great final, I’m really looking forward to it.”

