Video: 2023 AFCONQ: Orban, Torunarigha, Four Others Arrive Super Eagles Camp

Six Super Eagles players have arrived the team’s camp in Uyo ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.

According to the Super Eagles X handle, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye , Bruno Onyemaechi, Frank Onyeka, and new invitees Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha.

More players are expected to arrive camp today (Wednesday) for this weekend’s encounter.

The Eagles will host already eliminated São Tomé inside the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The three-time AFCON winners, alongside Guinea-Bissau, have already qualified for next year’s AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire from Group A.

In the reverse fixture against São Tomé, the José Peseiro-led side triumphed 10-0.

