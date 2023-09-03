Video: 2023 AFCONQ: Boniface, Orban Torunarigha Get First Super Eagles Call Up As NFF Extends Peseiro’s Contract

The trio of Victor Boniface, Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha have been handed their first call up to the Super Eagles ahead of this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.

Their invitation was confirmed in a release by media officer of the Super Eagles Babafemi Raji on Sunday.

Back in the team are Empoli right back Tyronne Ebuehi and Cardiff defender Jamilu Collins.

Other notable players like Francis Uzoho, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Also in the list are Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Olorunleke Ojo, Frank Onyeka and Semi Ajayi.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has extended the contract of Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.

Peseiro agreed on the new contract after accepting to take a pay cut from his previous $70 000 monthly wage.

The camp will open on Wednesday, September 6th.

The Eagles will host São Tomé on September 10, 2023, inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.