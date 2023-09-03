Video: 2023 AFCONQ: Boniface, Orban Torunarigha Get First Super Eagles Call Up As NFF Extends Peseiro’s Contract
The trio of Victor Boniface, Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha have been handed their first call up to the Super Eagles ahead of this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.
Their invitation was confirmed in a release by media officer of the Super Eagles Babafemi Raji on Sunday.
Back in the team are Empoli right back Tyronne Ebuehi and Cardiff defender Jamilu Collins.
Other notable players like Francis Uzoho, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi.
Also in the list are Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Olorunleke Ojo, Frank Onyeka and Semi Ajayi.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has extended the contract of Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.
Peseiro agreed on the new contract after accepting to take a pay cut from his previous $70 000 monthly wage.
The camp will open on Wednesday, September 6th.
The Eagles will host São Tomé on September 10, 2023, inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
While the Eagles have already qualified for next year’s AFCON from Group A, São Tomé have been eliminated.
Super Eagles 23-man squad for São Tomé clash:
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); William Ekong (PAOK FC, Greece); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)
Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Gift Orban (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Boniface (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany)
