Video: 2023 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sao Tome And Principe Clash

The Super Eagles will begin preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday (today) in Uyo.

The team’s first training session will hold by 5pm at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

All the 23 invited players are expected to be in attendance.

The Super Eagles have already qualified for the 2023 AFCON finals but will still want to end their qualifying campaign on a positive note.

A point from the game will see Jose Peseiro’s side finish top of Group A ahead Guinea-Bissau, who have also secured a place in the competition.

The encounter against Guinea-Bissau is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

