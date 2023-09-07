SPORT

Video: 2023 AFCON Qualifier: Sao Tome And Principe Storm Uyo For Super Eagles

Players and officials of Sao Tome and Principe national team have arrived Uyo for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The contingent arrived the Victor Attah International Airport around 11.50am.


21 players including coaches and officials of the Sao Tome and Principe Football Association made the trip to Nigeria for dead rubber encounter.

The True Patriots will be looking to record their first win in the qualifier.

The West Africans occupy bottom spot in Group A with just one point from five games.

The Super Eagles have already qualified for the 2023 AFCON and need just a point from the game to cement top position ahead of Guinea-Bissau.

The game is billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.


